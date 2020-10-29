Lelia Noe Curl

October 27, 2020

Fort Worth, Texas - Lelia Noe Curl died peacefully on October 27, 2020 in Fort Worth, Texas. She was born on September 4, 1928 in Avery, TX.

Graveside services will be held for Lelia (Lee) on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Greenwood Memorial Park, 700 Rockwood Park Dr., Fort Worth, TX.

Lelia married Wesley Morris in 1946 and had three children, Sharon, Carey, and Stephen. They divorced after many years together and in 1983, Lelia married George Curl, Jr.

Lelia was preceded in death by her son, Stephen; grandson, Brian; and husband, George. She is survived by daughter, Sharon Morris Wayland; son, Carey Morris, and his wife, June; and several grandchildren and great grandchildren.





