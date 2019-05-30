|
Lena Faye Hill Roberson FORT WORTH -- Lena Faye Hill Roberson entered rest Saturday, May 25, 2019 . FUNERAL 11 a.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019 at New Beginnings International Church, 2000 E. Loop 820. Burial: Emerald Hills Memorial Park Visitation: 1-7 p.m.Friday at historic Baker Funeral Home. Wake: 6-7 p.m. Friday at the Funeral Home. Lena Faye Roberson was born Dec. 24, 1932 in Roxton, Texas She was preceded in death by her son, Elton Roberson; husbands, Elijah Roberson and Homer Macon; parents, Walter and Mary Hill; seven siblings. Faye was an accounting clerk at the Ft. Worth State School, and an Election Clerk in Tarrant County. SURVIVORS: She is cherished in memory by her son, Rodney Roberson; adopted son, Robert Collins; and stepson, Herbert Chambers; granddaughter, Roxanne Jones; great-grandchildren, Kaleb Edwards and Brooklyn Jones; a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 30, 2019