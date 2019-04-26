|
Lena Faye Owens FORT WORTH -- Lena Faye Owens, 70, passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019 surrounded by family. FUNERAL: 11 a.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Eastland Church of Christ 3909 S. Edgewood Terrace Fort Worth, Texas 76119. Wake: 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. Friday, April 26, 2019 at Golden Gate Funeral Home. 5701 E. Loop 820 S. Fort Worth, Texas 76119 SURVIVORS: Those left to mourn her memory: Fiance of 20 plus years, Lawerence Fisher; children, Sherry Gardner, Matthew Owens Michael Owens Jerry Owens; sisters, Julia Rivers, Joretha Williams, Cherry Thompson; brothers, James Ingram, Terry Owens; 17 grandchildren; 15 plus great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 26, 2019