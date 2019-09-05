Home

Lucas Funeral Home - Hurst
1321 Precinct Line Road
Hurst, TX 76053
(817) 284-7271
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lucas Funeral Home - Hurst
1321 Precinct Line Road
Hurst, TX 76053
Service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Lucas Funeral Home - Hurst
1321 Precinct Line Road
Hurst, TX 76053
Lena Jo Gunter


1935 - 2019
Lena Jo Gunter Obituary
Lena Jo Gunter HURST--Lena Jo Gunter, 84, passed away peacefully on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, in Bedford, Texas, surrounded by her family. SERVICE: 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at Lucas Funeral Home, Hurst, with Minster Royce Peaden officiating. Burial follows in Emerald Hills in Kennedale, Texas. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, at Lucas Funeral Home in Hurst, Texas. Lena Jo Scritchfield-Gunter was born in Damascus, Ark., to James F. and Euna Loyd Scritchfield on July 28, 1935. She married the love of her life, Lawrence Wesley Gunter, on June 28, 1954, in Fort Worth, Texas. Lena Jo was preceded in death by her loving husband, Wesley; her parents; and two brothers. SURVIVORS: Lena Jo is survived by her sons, John Gunter and wife, Kristi, James Gunter and wife, Carol; daughter, Karen Peaden and husband, Jeff; grandchildren, Jorden Gunter and Scott Peaden; great-grandchildren, Connor and Izabella Gunter; sister, Judy Huckeba; sisters-in-law, Wanda, Shirley, Janice, Faye and Brenda and spouses; and many other extended family and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 5, 2019
