|
|
Lena Mae Barton Venable FORT WORTH--Lena Mae Barton Venable passed away peacefully in Lakeway, Texas, Thursday, January 16, 2020 at the age of 94. SERVICE: Graveside service: 2 p.m. Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Laurel Land Memorial Park. Visitation: 12 to 1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Lena was born Wednesday, March 11, 1925 to Pinkney Thomas Maddox and Rena Mae Erwin Maddox in Hillsboro, Texas. Lena attended Pascal High School in Fort Worth. She worked at several places through the years such as Carswell AFB, Ben Hogan, Plasti-Vue Mfg. and at Leonard's Department Store. One of Lena's favorite things to do when she was younger was to dance. She would spend every Saturday night at the "Friendly Club", a place owned and operated by one of her best friends, Ruth Miller. She also loved arts and crafts and was always making items to give away as gifts to friends and family. Lena moved from Fort Worth to Austin in 2007 to be closer to her family and to be cared for in an assisted living facility. Lena is preceded in death by her parents; husband of 27 years, Harry T. Venable; and a stepbrother, Carl Maddox. SURVIVORS: son, Glenn Barton and wife, Leesa; grandchildren, Kristal Barton Money and husband, Gant and Kimberly Barton Doran and husband, Casey; great-grandchildren, Abigail Kennedy Doran and Jack Barton Doran.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 21, 2020