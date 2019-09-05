Home

Lena Smith Porchia

Lena Smith Porchia Obituary
Lena Smith Porchia FORT WORTH--Lena Porchia entered rest on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. FUNERAL: 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Greater Rising Star 5513 Como Drive. Burial: 9:15 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, in Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. Visitation: 1 to 5 p.m. Friday at historic Baker Funeral Home, Inc. Wake: 7 to 8 p.m. Friday at Greater New Rising Star. SURVIVORS: Beloved husband of 45 years, Leonard Porchia; three sisters; a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 5, 2019
