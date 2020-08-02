Lenard Emitt Jowell FORT WORTH--Lenard Emitt "Bill" Jowell, 89, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020, in Fort Worth, Texas. PRIVATE GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, in Greenwood Memorial Park, Fort Worth, Texas. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a charity of your choosing. Bill was born June 18, 1931, in Brushy Creek, Texas, to Lenard and Ruby Jowell. He was a graduate of Nacogdoches High School in 1949 and attended Stephen F. Austin College. He and his father owned and operated Jowell Lumber Mill in Willis, Texas. He also managed various highway projects for several years. He moved to Fort Worth in 1972 and founded the Jowell Corporation in 1980. SURVIVORS: Children, Mike Jowell (Donna) and Cyndie Keene (Rob); grandchildren, Staci Jowell Sager (Blake), Kelsey Jowell Kessler (Michael), Joe Keene (Shana) and Mary Keene; great-grandchildren, Elliot (son of Mary), Jaxon (son of Staci and Blake) and Zoe and Eve (daughters of Joe and Shana); and his dear companion, Linda Vick.