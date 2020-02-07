|
|
Leni Ruth Hughes FORT WORTH -- Leni Ruth Hughes, 88, passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Monday, February 10, 2020 at 2pm at Hillcrest Memorial Cemetery in Ardmore, Oklahoma. Visitation: Saturday, February 8, 2020 6pm to 8pm at Laurel Land Funeral Home. She was born in Marietta, OK on February 21, 1931. She was married to Henry Alva Hughes Sr. She was preceded in death by her husband. SURVIVORS: Sons, Christopher Hughes and Henry Alva Hughes Jr.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 7, 2020