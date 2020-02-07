Home

POWERED BY

Services
Laurel Land Funeral Home and Laurel Land Memorial Park
7100 CROWLEY RD
Fort Worth, TX 76134
(817) 293-1350
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Laurel Land Funeral Home and Laurel Land Memorial Park
7100 CROWLEY RD
Fort Worth, TX 76134
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
2:00 PM
Hillcrest Memorial Cemetery
Ardmore, OK
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Leni Hughes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leni Ruth Hughes


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leni Ruth Hughes Obituary
Leni Ruth Hughes FORT WORTH -- Leni Ruth Hughes, 88, passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Monday, February 10, 2020 at 2pm at Hillcrest Memorial Cemetery in Ardmore, Oklahoma. Visitation: Saturday, February 8, 2020 6pm to 8pm at Laurel Land Funeral Home. She was born in Marietta, OK on February 21, 1931. She was married to Henry Alva Hughes Sr. She was preceded in death by her husband. SURVIVORS: Sons, Christopher Hughes and Henry Alva Hughes Jr.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leni's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Laurel Land Funeral Home and Laurel Land Memorial Park
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -