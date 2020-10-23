1/1
Lennon Gilbert
1925 - 2020
Lennon Gilbert
March 7, 1925 - October 16, 2020
Arlington, Texas - Lennon Eugene Gilbert passed away on October 16, 2020 at age 95. He was born on March 7, 1925 to John Carl Gilbert and Willie Lennon Gilbert in Point, Tx in Rains County. The Doctor drove his buggy 9 miles into the country over muddy roads to deliver him.
Soon after graduation from Emory High School in 1942, Lennon enrolled in the University of Texas Technical School. In 1943 he volunteered for Air Force Cadet Training and served in Europe during WWII. He accumulated approximately 500 flight hours in the battles for the North Apennines, PO Valley and Air Offensive over Southern Germany. He received 3 Bronze Stars, the Good Conduct Medal, Overseas Service Bar, and Victor Ribbons. Lennon later went to work for LTV in Grand Prairie, Tx, where he was the Section Manager of Manufacturing Engineering. After retirement he opened and brokered Lakeview Realty for many years.
Lennon is survived by his loving wife Freeda June, whom he met while attending East Texas State College in Commerce, Tx. They were married for 72 wonderful years. In addition to his wife, Lennon is survived by Brenda Cichon, husband Richard, and three sons, Brian, Greg, and Andrew; Janice Peace, husband Mike, and two children Michael and Angela; and Gina Trantham, husband Mike, and one son Mitchell; 9 great-grandchildren, his sister Ione and her 3 children. He was loved dearly by all his family and will sincerely be missed.


Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
October 20, 2020
There are so many things that I remember about Bunk. Christmas Eve's at Mama and papa's house in Dallas where it seemed like 50 people were crammed into a tine two bedroom house but we didn't realize it was small at all. We kids, Gina, Brenda, Jan, Charles Ray, Betty Marie, Kenny, Douglas and myself would wait until the last dish was washed (by hand) before Bunk would just happen to walk outside and bring out the sparklers. It was great!! Then of course, Bunk would look up and say " I think that is Santa's sleigh I see" and point to something in the sky. He magically pull a quarter out of my ear and of we would go to out houses ready for bed and Santa.
Such wonderful memories with our family.
Prayers for my family.
Much love.
Kay
Kay Garrett
Family
