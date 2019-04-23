|
Lenore Rose Cooper Clark FORT WORTH--Lenore Cooper Clark made her transition from this world Friday, April 19, 2019. FUNERAL: 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in Mount Olivet Chapel. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Lenore was born in Mineral Wells on May 30, 1933, and became a resident of Fort Worth at the age of 17. As an adult, she won numerous awards and prizes for her artwork as well as her poetry. She was listed in the "Dictionary of International Biography," volume 15, and "Personalities of the South," in 1981. Lenore was preceded in death by her husband, Albert D. Clark Jr. SURVIVORS: Her grown children, daughter, Deborah Pastor and (brown-eyed son, Robert Pastor Sr.) and son, Anthony Smith; grown grandchildren, grandson, Robert Pastor II and wife, Sandi, granddaughter, Taylor Pastor; and nieces, nephew and their families.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 23, 2019