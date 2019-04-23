Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mount Olivet Chapel
2301 North Sylvania Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76111
(817) 831-0511
Resources
More Obituaries for Lenore Clark
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lenore Rose Cooper Clark

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lenore Rose Cooper Clark Obituary
Lenore Rose Cooper Clark FORT WORTH--Lenore Cooper Clark made her transition from this world Friday, April 19, 2019. FUNERAL: 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in Mount Olivet Chapel. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Lenore was born in Mineral Wells on May 30, 1933, and became a resident of Fort Worth at the age of 17. As an adult, she won numerous awards and prizes for her artwork as well as her poetry. She was listed in the "Dictionary of International Biography," volume 15, and "Personalities of the South," in 1981. Lenore was preceded in death by her husband, Albert D. Clark Jr. SURVIVORS: Her grown children, daughter, Deborah Pastor and (brown-eyed son, Robert Pastor Sr.) and son, Anthony Smith; grown grandchildren, grandson, Robert Pastor II and wife, Sandi, granddaughter, Taylor Pastor; and nieces, nephew and their families.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now