Leola Catherine Weber Harman

Leola Catherine Weber Harman Obituary
Leola Catherine Weber Harman FORT WORTH--Leola Catherine Weber Harman, 94, passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019. ROSARY: 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 1, 2019, with a Mass of Christian Burial following at 10:30 a.m., in the chapel at Holy Family Catholic Church. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. MEMORIALS: Should friends desire, memorials, in lieu of flowers, may be given to St. Boniface Catholic Church in Scotland, Texas. Leola Catherine Weber Harman was born Jan. 14, 1925, in Gainesville, Texas, the daughter of Ben N. and Frances A. Brown Weber. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers, Raymond and Lloyd Weber and Gene Hellman. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her family including, Helen Billo, JoAnn Buehrig and husband, Wayne, Betty Hellman; and nephews and nieces.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 30, 2019
