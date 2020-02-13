|
Leon DeShun Powell, III FORT WORTH -- Leon DeShun Powell, III, a beloved husband, son and father passed away Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. Leon was 42. CELEBRATION SERVICE: 11 a.m., Sat. Feb. 15, First St. John Cathedral, 2401 E. Berry St. Burial: Laurel Land. Wake: 6 to 7 p.m., Thurs. Feb. 13 at the church. SURVIVORS: Left with fond memories are Wife, Megan Powell; mother, Cynthia Powell; children, KeShun Powell, Lyndon Powell and Ny'Kendrea Dow; brother, Christon Jackson.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 13, 2020