Leon George Wambsganss SOUTHLAKE--Leon Wambsganss, 76, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020. Leon George Wambsganss was born Feb. 25, 1944, in Eureka, Kan., to George and Eleanor Mae Wambsganss. He was born on a farm and in his youth aspired to be a farmer. His father was called into the ministry, and their family dynamic changed, but Leon still had his mind set on farming. In the summer of 1960, the youth group at his church went to a rally in Wichita, Kan., and they were shown a film about the life of William Carey. The story made a difference in his life, and he felt the call of God to be a missionary. That same summer he met and proposed to Mary Rebecca "Becky" Schmidt. The following year Leon enrolled at the Bible Baptist Seminary in Arlington, Texas, and then on July 7, 1962, he and Becky were married in Grand Prairie, Texas. Upon graduation from seminary in 1966, Leon and Becky moved to Spain as missionaries with the World Baptist Fellowship to begin their missionary work. They lived and worked in Barcelona, Tenerife, Burgos and ultimately in Madrid. Leon helped in the founding of a church there, built a youth camp, and produced the first Christian radio programs to be aired on Radio Espana at the end of the Franco era. With the help of Rupert Neve from England and a Cuban refugee and broadcaster named Armando Martinez, hundreds of radio programs were produced. While serving in Spain, Leon also had the historic opportunity to assist with the forming of the religious freedom amendment in the new Spanish Constitution. In 1977, he and the family returned to Texas where he formed Accent International Radio (AIR) in order to produce and distribute Spanish-language, Christian radio programs, which led to traveling extensively throughout Latin America. He subsequently, became heavily involved with the Cambridge Radio Course, spending his summers in Newmarket, England, training Christian workers from developing countries in the effective use of radio outreach. Through AIR's expanded efforts in coordination with other like-minded outreach organizations, he was able to encourage and support students and missionaries from many diverse cultures and in many countries previously closed to the Gospel message. During this time, Leon joined with the Independent Baptist Fellowship International until he retired from active missionary service. In retirement, Leon served as a municipal judge and also helped create Whispering Creek Ranch - a wedding venue outside of Granbury, Texas. He enjoyed working at the ranch and performing weddings. Leon also was proud to serve as a trustee of the Bear Creek Cemetery Association. In 2013, Leon suffered a stroke from which he never recovered and was substantially incapacitated until he passed away in Grapevine, Texas, on March 30, 2020. His hobby was hard workhe was funny, caring, outgoing and ready to help anyone in need. He loved the Lord, his family and a host of friends. SURVIVORS: He is survived by: his wife, Becky, of 57 years; their sons, Stephen A. Wambsganss of Friday Harbor, Wash., Andrew L. Wambsganss (wife, Leigh) of Southlake, Texas, and Phillip B. Wambsganss (wife, Tiffani) of Mansfield, Texas; his grandchildren, Caitlin Bowman, Riley Wambsganss, Walker Wambsganss, Joshua Wambsganss, Emma Grace Wambsganss and Jacob Wambsganss; his brother, William Richard Wambsganss of Leander, Texas; and a large extended family of nieces, nephews and many friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 5, 2020