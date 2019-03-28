Home

Gregory W. Spencer Funeral Directors
4000 Miller Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76119-0159
817-531-8666
Leon Hughes
Leon Hughes

Leon Hughes Obituary
Leon Hughes MANSFIELD -- On Sunday, March 24, 2019, Leon Hughes heard the Master's Call. SERVICE: The Celebration of his Life will be on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 11:00 AM, Eastland Church Of Christ, 3909 S. Edgewood Ter. Burial: Cedar Hill Memorial Park. SURVIVORS: Left to cherish his memories, wife, Wannetta Hughes; children, Nikkina Hughes and LaRon Hughes (Fatima); brothers, Paul Williams, Jessie Williams (Teresa) and James Williams (Molly); and four grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 28, 2019
