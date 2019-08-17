|
|
Leon Kazimierz Stanmore DALLAS--Leon Kazimierz Stanmore, 94 1/2, of Dallas, Texas, passed away the evening of Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019. VISITATION: 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Dallas. Rosary starts at noon with the funeral 12:30 p.m. Burial follows at 2 p.m in Calvary Hill Cemetery. Leon was born in Bydgoszcz, Poland, to Jan Stankiewicz and Helena Manuszefska on Feb. 10, 1925. After immigrating to the U.S., he worked as chief engineer-Centrifugal Pumps for Wilson Snyder, a division of U.S. Steel Corporation until 1995. He has numerous publications and several patents in his name. Leon was a veteran of World War II and served in the Polish Army. Until his last few years of life, he was an avid tennis player. He also enjoyed reading, woodworking , watching tennis and soccer, and especially enjoyed spending time with his family. He was a doting, loving grandfather who was present for every holiday and family gathering and loved animals. Leon was a truly kind, dignified European gentlemen who lived through tremendous hardship in Poland during World II and achieved success as a result of his love of education and dedication to hard work. He was loved by everyone who knew him and will be greatly missed. Leon was preceded in death by his wife, Ann; and long before by his siblings, Marisia, Kazia, and Jan. SURVIVORS: Leon is survived by his children, Andrew Stanmore and Helene Kilianski; his son-in-law, Joseph Kilianski Jr., M.D.; and his grandchildren, Joseph Kilianski III, M.D., and Victoria Kilianski, DVM.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 17, 2019