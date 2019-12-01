|
|
Leon Novikoff FORT WORTH--Leon Novikoff, 88, a Fort Worth native and visionary in the design and production of fine executive office furniture, passed away Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. FUNERAL: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, in Greenwood Chapel. MEMORIALS: Donations may be made to a . Mr. Novikoff was born May 29, 1931, in Fort Worth, Texas, to James and Helen Novikoff. He met his sweetheart, Wanda Grimes, on a blind date in high school. They were married for 68 years, building a beautiful life together. Mr. Novikoff was adored by his family who, for more than 40 years, held Splash Day in honor of his birthday the last weekend in May. Mr. Novikoff was founder and president of Novikoff, Inc., a furniture manufacturing company that employed more than 150 employees in a 150,000 square foot plant located on 11 acres in south Fort Worth. The company was sold in 2003. A lover of the beauty of wood and what could be created from it, Mr. Novikoff acquired patents for design and function of furniture products and was the recipient of several prestigious commercial design awards. During retirement, he devoted his time to woodturning in his basement shop. Mr. Novikoff was preceded in death by his brother, Jim Novikoff, and great-grandson, Kyle Novikoff. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his loving wife, Wanda Novikoff; brother, Dan Novikoff; son and daughter-in-law, Alan and Stella Novikoff; daughter, Vicki Novikoff Barnhart; grandchildren and their spouses, Jason and Ashley Novikoff, Erin Barnhart, Matthew Novikoff and Erin Light, Kyla and Tony Paulsen, Glen and Kati Novikoff, and Xander Barnhart; and five great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 1, 2019