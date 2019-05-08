|
Leona Brazell Smith SOUTHLAKE--Leona Brazell Smith, 84, passed Tuesday, April 30, 2019, after a long battle with Alzheimer's. SERVICE: 12:30 p.m. Saturday, May 11, at Laurel Land Funeral Home with graveside service followin. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 10, at Laurel Land Funeral Home. MEMORIALS: The family requests donations on her behalf be made to the -North Central Texas Chapter, Fort Worth. Leona was a lifetime resident of Fort Worth and a member of Travis Avenue Baptist Church. Leona was preceded in death by her daughter, Shelia Sampson; brothers, Jimmy and Doug Brazell; and her parents, Wesley and Willie Brazell. SURVIVORS: Husband of 64 years, Jim; sons and daughters-in-law, Dr. Greg and Melinda Smith of Denver, Colo., Roger and Donna Smith of Keller; son-in-law, Richard Sampson of Austin; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 8, 2019