Leona Elizabeth Moody FORT WORTH -- On Wednesday, April 22, 2020 the Lord called her home she had given God the best of her Service. GRAVESIDE: 11 a.m., Tuesday, April 28, Skyvue Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 7 to 8 p.m., Monday, April 27, Gregory W. Spencer Funeral Directors. SURVIVORS: Those left to cherish the precious memories of Leona: daughters, Evelyn Hemphill, Jeanette Moore, Debbie Williams; son, Edward Gene Moody,Jr.; and a host of grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 26, 2020