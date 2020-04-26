Home

Gregory W. Spencer Funeral Directors
4000 Miller Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76119-0159
817-531-8666
Service
Monday, Apr. 27, 2020
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gregory W. Spencer Funeral Directors
4000 Miller Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76119-0159
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Apr. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Skyvue Memorial Gardens
Leona Elizabeth Moody

Leona Elizabeth Moody Obituary
Leona Elizabeth Moody FORT WORTH -- On Wednesday, April 22, 2020 the Lord called her home she had given God the best of her Service. GRAVESIDE: 11 a.m., Tuesday, April 28, Skyvue Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 7 to 8 p.m., Monday, April 27, Gregory W. Spencer Funeral Directors. SURVIVORS: Those left to cherish the precious memories of Leona: daughters, Evelyn Hemphill, Jeanette Moore, Debbie Williams; son, Edward Gene Moody,Jr.; and a host of grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 26, 2020
