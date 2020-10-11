1/1
Leona Marie Schwartz
1921 - 2020
December 29, 1921 - October 8, 2020
Fort Worth, Texas - Leona Schwartz, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, loving matriarch, cherished friend, gifted educational leader and longtime principal of St. John the Apostle School, passed away peacefully in the early hours of October 8. She was 98 years old.
Leona is survived by her son John and wife Janice, and her daughter Mary Kathryn (Kathy) Williams and husband Chris. She was predeceased in 1983 by her husband John (Jack) Schwartz and in 1990 by her son James (Jim). Additional survivors include her daughter-in-law, Nancy Schwartz and her sons, Jeffrey and Michael; grandchildren and step-grandchildren (Matthew, Daniel, and Gregory Schwartz, Chaunda (Chaun) Vickery, Julia (Cassie) Nowlin, Kaitlyn Williams and Kara Best, Stacey Dewey, Ernest and Michael Trevino, Kristie Hodge), and seventeen great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 4:00-6:00 pm Wednesday October 14 at Thompson's Harveson & Cole, 4350 River Oaks Blvd, Fort Worth 76114. Funeral services are at 11:00 am Thursday October 15 at St. John the Apostle Catholic Church, with interment at Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Park, Colleyville.



Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
THOMPSON'S HARVESON & COLE FUNERAL HOME - River Oaks
OCT
15
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. John the Apostle Catholic Church
