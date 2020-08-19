Leona Steward FORT WORTH--At the close of her purpose-fulfilled life, Leona Steward entered eternal rest Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. FUNERAL: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at Golden Gate Funeral Home, Fort Worth, Texas, 76119. Leona was preceded in death by her father, Roscoe Smith, and her mother, Jennie V. Smith. SURVIVORS: Those left to cherish her memories are her husband, Joe Steward; her son, James (Nakita) Smith; her sister, Margarita (Kenneth) McDonald; nieces, Melanie McDonald and Faith McDonald; aunt, Inez Randolph; and a host of cousins, relatives and great friends.