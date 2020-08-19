1/1
Leona Steward
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leona's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leona Steward FORT WORTH--At the close of her purpose-fulfilled life, Leona Steward entered eternal rest Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. FUNERAL: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at Golden Gate Funeral Home, Fort Worth, Texas, 76119. Leona was preceded in death by her father, Roscoe Smith, and her mother, Jennie V. Smith. SURVIVORS: Those left to cherish her memories are her husband, Joe Steward; her son, James (Nakita) Smith; her sister, Margarita (Kenneth) McDonald; nieces, Melanie McDonald and Faith McDonald; aunt, Inez Randolph; and a host of cousins, relatives and great friends.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Funeral
11:00 AM
Golden Gate Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Golden Gate Funeral Home
5701 E Loop 820 S.
Fort Worth, TX 76119
817-478-9555
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved