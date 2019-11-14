|
|
Leonard Nicholson FORT WORTH--Leonard A. Nicholson 87, Hurst, Texas entered into rest November 10, 2019 in Fort Worth, Texas. FUNERAL: 11 a.m., Fri., Nov. 15, Peace Lutheran Church Hurst. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m., Thurs., Nov. 14, Lucas Funeral Home, 1321 Precinct Line Rd., Hurst, Texas. Leonard was born to Margaret Lennon Nicholson and Thomas Nicholson in New York City, New York, March 17, 1932. He retired from the United Stated Air Force after 23 years of service. He was able to utilize his skills as a helicopter mechanic obtained while servicing in the USAF as well as his business degree during his tenure at Bell Helicopter. Leonard was preceded in death by his parents; Margaret and Thomas Nicholson, One Brother; William DeYoung Nicholson and One Daughter; Brenda Harper. SURVIVORS: His wife, Wilma Mae Stem Nicholson of 65 years; three sons, Thomas Nicholson, Craig Nicholson and wife, Dottie, and Mark Nicholson and wife, Kelly; one daughter, Sandra Nelson; 15 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 14, 2019