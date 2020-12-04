1/1
Leonard Allen
1923 - 2020
Leonard Allen
September 4, 1923 - November 24, 2020
Tyler, Texas - Leonard A. Allen passed away at Christus Hospital in Tyler, TX. On Nov. 24, 2020 due to Covid-19 related issues at the age of 97.
He was born on Sept. 4, 1923 to Amon Jefferson Allen and Ida Isabel Hickman in Hico, TX.
He grew up in Ft. Worth, where he graduated from Polytechnic High School in 1941. He enlisted in the Navy in 1942 where he served until 1946 on the USS Randolph as an AMMC-2C.
Soon after returning from the war, he found employment with the U.S. Postal Service where he was employed for the next 30+ yrs of his life, where he met the woman he married, Peggy Jean Boyd. They married in 1947, had 4 children and remained married for 55 yrs until her death in 2002.
He was an independent man even at the young age of 97. He loved fishing, crossword puzzles, and watching the Dallas Cowboys. He lived alone and still cooked his own meals.
He is survived by his children, Deborah Arnold (Carl) of Chandler, Tx., Larry Allen (Daniel) of Flint, Tx. And George Allen of Flint, Tx.; grandchildren, Stacy Goldstein (Daryl) of Delray Beach, Fl., Daniel Allen of West Palm Beach, Fl.; and 1 great-grandchild, LeAnne Allen.
He is preceded in death by his wife Peggy, his daughter Rebecca Allen, his brother Lloyd Allen, and sister-in-law Dorothy Allen.
We thank God for our time together and for all the life lessons he taught us by his steadfast example of faith, strength, courage, support and most of all LOVE.
Graveside Services will be held at: Shannon Rose Hill Memorial Park, 7301 E Lancaster Ave, Ft. Worth, TX. On Sat Dec 5, 2020 at 11am.



Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Shannon Rose Hill Funeral Chapel and Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Shannon Rose Hill Funeral Chapel and Cemetery
7301 East Lancaster
Fort Worth, TX 76112
8174513333
