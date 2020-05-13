Leonard Carroll Smith
Leonard Carroll Smith FORT WORTH--Leonard Carroll Smith, a retired supervisor for General Motors, moved to a house not made by hands. BURIAL: Friday at DFW National Cemetery. Friends and Family gathering at 4 p.m.; all are invited. Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday at Baker Funeral Home. Leonard was a member of Our Mother Mercy Catholic Church, an avid golfer and photographer. He graduated from I.M. Terrell and attended Texas Southern University. SURVIVORS: Daughter, Carolyn Smith; grandson, Algernon Smith; great-grandson, Kekoa Vakasausau-Smith; brother, Clem Smith; sister, Etta Ruth Scott; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.


Published in Star-Telegram on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 13, 2020
Sincere condolences and thoughts of sympathy to Smitty, Al, Kekoa and your family during this time of loss. May your cherished memories offer you comfort and peace.
Bern, Misty
Friend
