Leonard Carroll Smith FORT WORTH--Leonard Carroll Smith, a retired supervisor for General Motors, moved to a house not made by hands. BURIAL: Friday at DFW National Cemetery. Friends and Family gathering at 4 p.m.; all are invited. Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday at Baker Funeral Home. Leonard was a member of Our Mother Mercy Catholic Church, an avid golfer and photographer. He graduated from I.M. Terrell and attended Texas Southern University. SURVIVORS: Daughter, Carolyn Smith; grandson, Algernon Smith; great-grandson, Kekoa Vakasausau-Smith; brother, Clem Smith; sister, Etta Ruth Scott; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 13, 2020.