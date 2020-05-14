Leonard Carroll Smith FORT WORTH--Leonard Carroll Smith a compliance officer for the U.S. Dept. of Labor moved to a house not made by hands. SERVICE: Burial: Friday, DFW National Cemetery. Friends and Family gathering at 4 p.m. All are invited. Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m., Thur., Baker Funeral Home. Leonard was a member of Our Mother Mercy Catholic Church an avid golfer and photographer. He graduated from I.M. Terrell and attended Texas Southern University. SURVIVORS: Daughter, Carolyn Smith; grandson, Algernon Smith; great-grandson, Kekoa Vakasausau-Smith; brother, Clem Smith; sister, Etta Ruth Scott a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 14, 2020.