Leonard Carroll Smith
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Leonard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leonard Carroll Smith FORT WORTH--Leonard Carroll Smith a compliance officer for the U.S. Dept. of Labor moved to a house not made by hands. SERVICE: Burial: Friday, DFW National Cemetery. Friends and Family gathering at 4 p.m. All are invited. Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m., Thur., Baker Funeral Home. Leonard was a member of Our Mother Mercy Catholic Church an avid golfer and photographer. He graduated from I.M. Terrell and attended Texas Southern University. SURVIVORS: Daughter, Carolyn Smith; grandson, Algernon Smith; great-grandson, Kekoa Vakasausau-Smith; brother, Clem Smith; sister, Etta Ruth Scott a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved