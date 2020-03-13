|
Leonard W. Porchia FORT WORTH -- Chief Petty Officer, Leonard Porchia, heard The Master's call to board The Old Ship of Zion, Friday, March 6. CELEBRATION OF A LIFE WELL LIVED: 11 a.m., Saturday at Greater Rising Star Baptist Church. Rev Floyd Brooks, pastor. Visitation: 1 to 6 p.m., Friday at Baker Funeral Home. Wake: 7-8 p.m. at the church. Interment: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Mar 18, DFW National Cemetery. SURVIVORS: One Sister, Mary Porchia-Wilborn (Leonard); caregiver, niece and nephew, Melvin and Sandra Walton; and a host of other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 13, 2020