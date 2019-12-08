|
Leopoldo Perez Jr. GRAND PRAIRIE--Leopoldo Perez Jr., 89, passed away Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019. FUNERAL: 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in Mount Olivet Chapel. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Mount Olivet. MEMORIALS: Philanthropist Leopoldo Perez lived each day to be of service to others by donating his time and resources to several charities and organizations. Every month he would set aside a portion of his monthly income to help strangers anonymously in his community. To continue in his legacy we would like to request, in lieu of flowers, that you continue this tradition or find ways to be of service in your own communities. Leo was born Aug. 10, 1930, in Fort Worth to the late Leopoldo Perez Sr. and Margarita Perez. Courageously, Leo served in the U.S. Navy alongside the Marines in the Korean War and was a proud member of "The Chosin Few," which is often considered the Forgotten War. "Doc" Perez was awarded the Bronze Star for his bravery during combat while serving as a medical corpsman rendering medical aid and evacuation to safe positions. The battle was one of the bloodiest in the Korean War and coldest battles in history. He belonged to the North Texas Chapter of the Chosin Few. Leo will be lovingly remembered by his family for his patriotism and heroism, sense of humor and dedication to his family. Leo was preceded in death by the love of his life and the incomparable Barbara Ann Perez; his six siblings, Phyllis Perez Lopez, Joe Perez, Paul Perez, Percy Perez, Hope Alavardo and Nellie Brickley. SURVIVORS: Children, Michael Perez, Jill Perez, Steven Perez and Kenneth Perez; grandchildren, Crystal Perez, Michael Perez Jr., Mark Perez, Steve Perez Jr., Jacob Perez, Mansi Huang, Luoman Huang and Eloy Vasquez; eight great-grandchildren; brother, Tony Perez; and many more family and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 8, 2019