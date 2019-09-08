|
Lera Oldham ARLINGTON--Lera Anne Hogan Oldham, 79, died Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. SERVICE: Services honoring Lera will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at Moore Funeral Home in the South Chapel with Rev. Grant Goodman and Rev. Dr. Keith Wiseman officiating. Visitation: One hour prior to the service. MEMORIALS: May be made to Trinity Methodist Church choir and music program in her name or to Cottey College in Nevada, Mo. Lera was born July 6, 1940, to Clinton Ward "Shanty" Hogan and Lera LaFarris Wilson Hogan. Lera Anne was their only child. Lera graduated from high school in Snyder, Texas. She graduated from Arlington State College and Texas Wesleyan College with degrees in art and education. She taught elementary school in Arlington, Spring Branch, and Troy, Ill. In the early '80s, Lera helped write and pilot the elementary art program into the Arlington schools. Lera enjoyed using her creative talents throughout her life. Friends were very important to Lera. She maintained many high school and college friendships through the years, enjoying their children and grandchildren. Many of Lera's former students stayed friends with her throughout her lifetime, sharing their lives and successes, their marriages, and their own children. Lera was a member of the PEO Sisterhood, Arlington Woman's Club, Arlington Women of Rotary, and Shady Valley Gold Club. Lera was a member of Trinity Methodist Church. Lera's hobby was genealogy. She worked with several authors on books about the various branches of the family tree. She acquired many "cousins" and relatives in her research and travels. They were on the phone and computers constantly working on some new lead to the family histories. In 1983, Lera married the love of her life, Bob Oldham. The enjoyed 36 years of marriage together. They celebrated their 30th anniversary in France on June 4, 2013. Lera was preceded in death by her parents, Clinton Ward "Shanty" Hogan and Lera LaFarris Wilson Hogan; and her only child, Kenneth Edward Gwinup. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her husband, Bob Oldham; several cousins; and a cache of really wonderful friends far and wide.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 8, 2019