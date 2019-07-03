Leroy "Buddy" Bice COLLEYVILLE--Leroy "Buddy" Bice was born March 25, 1938, in Campti, La., and passed from this life on Sunday, June 30, 2019, at the age of 81. SERVICE: Funeral and celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019, at First Presbyterian Grapevine, 1002 N. Park St. in Grapevine. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 5, 2019, also at First Presbyterian Church of Grapevine. Buddy created his legacy by spreading joy with flowers, his family will graciously receive flowers this week prior to the funeral services at Forest Ridge Funeral Home in North Richland Hills. If you do not wish to send flowers for the funeral, the family asks that you send flowers to someone you love this week in his honor. Buddy was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur Bice Sr. and Sue Dell Bice; as well as all of his siblings, Arthur Jr., Emmitt, Lawrence, Vivian, Virginia and Eva Dell. SURVIVORS: Buddy is survived by his wife, Carol D. Bice; his son, David Bice and wife, Vivian; grandchildren, Peyton and Savannah; his daughter, Carol E. Bice; grandchildren, Alexis Branch and Zachary McClellan; his youngest daughter, Lisa Bice-Wheelock and husband, Steve Wheelock; grandsons, 2d Lt. Ty Brennon Millsap, Garrett and Chance Wheelock; his son, Michael Bice and daughter, Sherry Bice Lincoln. He is also survived by stepchildren, Michelle Thornhill and husband, Brett, and grandchildren, Collin, Maddie and Mollie Thornhill; Michael Davolt and his wife, Denise, and grandchildren, Zoey, Zaley and Ty; Grady Davolt and grandsons, Colby and Parker.



Published in Star-Telegram on July 3, 2019