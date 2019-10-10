|
Leroy Bob Worrell STEPHENVILLE -- Leroy Bob Worrell, 92, of Chalk Mountain, passed away Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. Service: 11 a.m. Friday, October 11, Stephenville Funeral Home. Burial at Chalk Mountain Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m., Thurs., Oct. 10 at the funeral home. MEMORIALS: Chalk Mountain Cemetery Assoc. 27701 FM 2481, Stephenville, Texas 76401. Leroy was born February 17, 1927 in Chalk Mountain, Texas to Irene (Walker) and Robert Lee Worrell. He grew up in the Chalk Mountain community where he developed a strong work ethic. Leroy married Dixie Stasey in 1948 and this year they celebrated 71 years of marriage. He was a U.S. Navy veteran who proudly served his country during World War II. In 1947, he began working for General Dynamics in Fort Worth, Texas and retired as Manager of Final Assembly in 1987. He then moved back to the Chalk Mountain area where he enjoyed many happy years ranching, raising cattle and gardening. He loved nature, horses, rodeos and the western way of life. Leroy cherished his family above all and will remain in our hearts as a generous, fun, kind hearted and honorable man who will forever be an inspiration to all who knew him. SURVIVORS: wife, Dixie Stasey Worrell; daughter, Melinda Worrell Bryant and husband, David; son, Randy Worrell and wife, Dana; grandchildren, Walker Worrell, Cara Worrell, Angela Valdez and husband, Daniel, and Bonnie Johnson and husband, Eric. He is also survived by 2 great-grandsons, Luke Valdez and Benjamin Johnson; a soon-to-be-born great-granddaughter, Kaylee Johnson; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 10, 2019