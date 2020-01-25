|
|
Leroy Lewis FORT WORTH -- Leroy Lewis, 79, died Thursday, January 16, 2020 in his home following a brief illness. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 2 p.m., Feb. 8, Mayfield Road Baptist Church, 1701 E. Mayfield Rd., Arlington, Texas 76014. Born and raised in Oklahoma, the son of Ray and Leona Lewis, he called Oklahoma his home during his early years. Leroy spent his career in capital equipment sales and management, and worked 45 years with highway contractors, quarry production, asset management. His primary interest was in application designs and development of quarry, sand, and gravel applications. Leroy served in the Navy and was a lifelong member of the Masonic Lodge. He had a passion for working on vintage cars. You could always find him underneath an old Buick, Ford, or whatever he could tinker on. He also loved estate sales, flea markets, antiquing wherever he could find something unique and chatting with strangers. Leroy was a storyteller, and always had a memory to share. Leroy was married to Donna (McGarry) Lewis from 1960 until her passing in 1995. SURVIVORS: He leaves his wife of 21 years, Betty (McDaniel) Lewis; his two daughters, Tara (Lewis) Mathis, her husband, Roger, and Shannon Lewis; two granddaughters, Samantha Mathis and Deanna Mathis; his brothers, Ray Lewis and Ronnie Lewis; his sister, Joanna; his step-sons, Michael McDaniel and Robert McDaniel, his wife, Kelli; step-grandchildren, Presley, Jeremy, Rylee McDaniel; and many close friends and extended family.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 25, 2020