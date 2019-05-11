|
|
Leroy North MANSFIELD--Leroy North, 76, passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019. SERVICE: 10 a.m. Saturday at Blessing Funeral Home. Interment: Mansfield Cemetery. Visitation: was 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Blessing. Leroy was preceded in death by his wife, Judy North, and his loving in-laws, Raymond and Evelyn Pressley. SURVIVORS: Son, Kevin North (Amy); daughter, Deanna Simpson (Bill); grandchildren, Jessica Dennis (Cody), Parker North (Hillary), Becci Laquitara (Leif), Chay Mitchell (Lindsey Castles), Tyler Simpson (Dakota Christopher); great-grandchildren, Ryan Laquitara, Madison North, Presley Dennis, Skylar North, Addilynn Mitchell, Braxton Simpson, Blake Laquitara, Slayton Dennis, Kolter Christopher; brother, David North (Carol); sister, Elizabeth Sloan; brother-in-law, Tommy Pressley (Debbie); numerous other family members.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 11, 2019