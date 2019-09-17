Home

Les Dean Warren FORT WORTH -- Les "Lester Haze", 59, passed away peacefully Friday, September 13th in Venus, Texas. SERVICE and dinner Saturday Sept. 21st at 5PM at Crossroads 3221 W Pioneer Pkwy, Arlington, TX 76013. Les was born November 8, 1959 in Fort Worth to Sarah (Heath) and Bill Warren. He worked hard and played hard. He loved all things Texas and Rock & Roll but most of all, he loved his family! He was a dedicated Dad, Papo and Husband. SURVIVORS: He leaves behind many friends, his Mom Sarah, brother Billy, sister Martha, wife Patricia, daughters Teresa and Kelly, son-in-law Stuart, grandchildren Felicia, her husband David Snr., Kalea, Ezra and Kamille, great- grandchildren David Jr, and a baby girl and boy on the way.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 17, 2019
