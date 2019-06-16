|
Lesley Eugene Wilson BURLESON--Lesley E. Wilson, 69, passed away Friday, June 14, 2019, in Crowley, Texas, surrounded by his loving family. FUNERAL: 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in Greenwood Chapel. Interment: 2:30 p.m. Wednesday following service in DFW National Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Greenwood. Lesley was born July 17, 1949, in Chattanooga, Tenn., to Thomas Wilson and Ruth McHaffey King. He was a sergeant in the United States Army. Lesley retired from the post office after 35 years. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and enjoyed golfing with his brothers. Lesley was preceded in death by his parents. SURVIVORS: Wife of 45 years, Virginia Wilson; daughter, Bobbie Norman and husband, Steven; son, Lesley Wilson Jr. and wife, Monica; grandchildren, Amber, Justin, Paytin, Andrew, Faith, Taylor, Brooklynn, Avery; great-grandson, Oliver; brothers, James Wilson and wife, Bonnie, Patrick Griffin and wife, Dorice, Mike Griffin and wife, Paula; sister, Janice; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on June 16, 2019