Home

POWERED BY

Services
Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
817-336-0584
Resources
More Obituaries for Lesley Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lesley Eugene Wilson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lesley Eugene Wilson Obituary
Lesley Eugene Wilson BURLESON--Lesley E. Wilson, 69, passed away Friday, June 14, 2019, in Crowley, Texas, surrounded by his loving family. FUNERAL: 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in Greenwood Chapel. Interment: 2:30 p.m. Wednesday following service in DFW National Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Greenwood. Lesley was born July 17, 1949, in Chattanooga, Tenn., to Thomas Wilson and Ruth McHaffey King. He was a sergeant in the United States Army. Lesley retired from the post office after 35 years. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and enjoyed golfing with his brothers. Lesley was preceded in death by his parents. SURVIVORS: Wife of 45 years, Virginia Wilson; daughter, Bobbie Norman and husband, Steven; son, Lesley Wilson Jr. and wife, Monica; grandchildren, Amber, Justin, Paytin, Andrew, Faith, Taylor, Brooklynn, Avery; great-grandson, Oliver; brothers, James Wilson and wife, Bonnie, Patrick Griffin and wife, Dorice, Mike Griffin and wife, Paula; sister, Janice; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
Read More