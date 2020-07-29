Leslie Ann Gerolde NAPA, CALIF.--Leslie Gerolde, former Fort Worth resident, passed away at her beloved home in Napa, Calif., on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. She was surrounded by loving friends. MEMORIAL SERVICE: will not be held due to the pandemic. Leslie Ann Gerolde was born June 21, 1944, to Sue and Steve Gerolde. She went to Fort Worth schools and graduated from R.L. Paschal High School in 1962. She had great school spirit especially for the football games. Leslie received her undergraduate degree from H. Sophie Newcomb Memorial College in New Orleans, La. After graduation, she worked in Washington, D. C., and then moved to San Francisco, Calif., where she was a technical writer. She eventually lived in Palo Alto and that was followed by Napa, Calif., where she lived until her passing. Being with friends and pets were her most cherished moments. She enjoyed travel, visiting with friends, and taking her dogs to the dog park. She especially enjoyed her Paschal reunions where she saw friends, and they shared memories. Some of her friends are lifelong friends from childhood through high school, as well as friends through each chapter of her life. Leslie will be well remembered as fun, smart, humorous, and for being one-of-a-kind. Her uniqueness drew people to her. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. A public Leslie Gerolde Memorial Page on Facebook will be created for shared stories, photos and love. SURVIVORS: Leslie Gerolde is survived by her first cousin, Gary Ginsberg of Massachusetts; her longtime friend, Heather Hutchison; and many more friends from coast to coast.