Leslie Edwin "Bill" Cavaness FORT WORTH -- Leslie Edwin "Bill" Cavaness, 94, known to many as Mr. C, passed away peacefully, Thursday, October 31, 2019 joining in heaven his beloved wife, Totsy. SERVICE: 2 p.m.Tuesday, November 5, 2019, with a 1 p.m. reception prior to service, at St. Christopher Episcopal Church, 3550 SW Loop 820, Fort Worth, Texas 76133. Interment: Laurel Land Memorial Park. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, November 4, at Thompson's Harveson & Cole Funeral Home. MEMORIALS: Should friend desire, memorials may be given the Discretionary Fund at St. Christopher Episcopal Church. A great husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and loyal, lifelong friend to so many. Bill was born in Kansas City, Missouri April 24th, 1925, moved to Fort Worth and grew up in Poly, graduated from Fort Worth Polytechnic High School before serving in the Army/Air Force in WWII. He was a Master Mason in good standing at Fort Worth Masonic Lodge No. 148, worked for Singer Sewing Machine Company his entire career, was an avid golfer, and a long time member of St. Christopher's Episcopal Church. He became a Facebook celebrity from many humorous posts highlighting his life stories. SURVIVORS: Son, Scott Cavaness, wife, Rita; Daughter, Tena Pruitt, husband, Pat; grandchildren, Aaron Pruitt, Josh Pruitt and wife, Lyndzee, Jennifer and husband, Coley Tennant; great-grandchildren, Kayla Martinez, Noah Pruitt.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 3, 2019