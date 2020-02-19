|
Leslie M. "Jack" Tolbert FORT WORTH--Leslie M. "Jack" Tolbert, 101, passed away Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020. SERVICE: 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at Thompson's Harveson & Cole Funeral Home. The family will receive friends beginning at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Entombment: Greenwood Mausoleum. MEMORIALS: Should friends desire, memorials, in lieu of flowers, may be given to Metro Relief, 5201 S. Colony Blvd., #545, The Colony, TX 75056. Leslie Morris Tolbert was born Aug. 16, 1918, in Greenwood, S.C., the son of Bessie Jones and Leslie Morris Tolbert Sr. After his service in the U.S. Army Air Corps, he began a 34-year career at American Airlines from which he retired as manager of Flying DFW and the Mexico Division. He continued working at Southwest Airlines and retired a second time as director of Training/Procedures. In any negotiations or discussions, he was always "Pro-Pilot." Jack was a member of Trinity Presbyterian Church, the Grey Eagles and the QB's. He was dearly loved and admired for his positive attitude and determination and will be missed by many. He was a great man of faith and always spoke of forgiveness. He looked for the good qualities in everyone, and he loved people. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by wives, Frances Scott Tolbert and Sharon Wyatt Tolbert, and his son, Dale Tolbert. SURVIVORS: Wife, Velma Guy Tolbert; children, Dr. Scott Carol Tolbert (Pam) and Morgan Leslie Tolbert (Pam); grandchildren, Roger Tolbert (Amanda), Julie Hollingshead (Jason), Carol Weyerhaeuser, Linda Tolbert, Austin, Tolbert, Preston Tolbert, Audrey Tolbert; great-grandchildren, Chase, Conner and Hudson Hollingshead, Jordan, Courtney and Ryland Tolbert.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 19, 2020