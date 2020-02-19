Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thompson's Harveson & Cole
702 Eighth Ave.
Fort Worth, TX 76104
817-336-0345
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:00 AM
Thompson's Harveson & Cole Funeral Home
Service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Thompson's Harveson & Cole Funeral Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Leslie Tolbert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leslie M. "Jack" Tolbert


1918 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leslie M. "Jack" Tolbert Obituary
Leslie M. "Jack" Tolbert FORT WORTH--Leslie M. "Jack" Tolbert, 101, passed away Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020. SERVICE: 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at Thompson's Harveson & Cole Funeral Home. The family will receive friends beginning at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Entombment: Greenwood Mausoleum. MEMORIALS: Should friends desire, memorials, in lieu of flowers, may be given to Metro Relief, 5201 S. Colony Blvd., #545, The Colony, TX 75056. Leslie Morris Tolbert was born Aug. 16, 1918, in Greenwood, S.C., the son of Bessie Jones and Leslie Morris Tolbert Sr. After his service in the U.S. Army Air Corps, he began a 34-year career at American Airlines from which he retired as manager of Flying DFW and the Mexico Division. He continued working at Southwest Airlines and retired a second time as director of Training/Procedures. In any negotiations or discussions, he was always "Pro-Pilot." Jack was a member of Trinity Presbyterian Church, the Grey Eagles and the QB's. He was dearly loved and admired for his positive attitude and determination and will be missed by many. He was a great man of faith and always spoke of forgiveness. He looked for the good qualities in everyone, and he loved people. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by wives, Frances Scott Tolbert and Sharon Wyatt Tolbert, and his son, Dale Tolbert. SURVIVORS: Wife, Velma Guy Tolbert; children, Dr. Scott Carol Tolbert (Pam) and Morgan Leslie Tolbert (Pam); grandchildren, Roger Tolbert (Amanda), Julie Hollingshead (Jason), Carol Weyerhaeuser, Linda Tolbert, Austin, Tolbert, Preston Tolbert, Audrey Tolbert; great-grandchildren, Chase, Conner and Hudson Hollingshead, Jordan, Courtney and Ryland Tolbert.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leslie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -