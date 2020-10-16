1/1
Leslie Paddock
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leslie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leslie Paddock
December 3, 1958 - October 13, 2020
Colleyville, Texas -
Leslie L. Paddock, age 61, passed away on Tuesday, October 13th at Ellery Arbor Memory Care, a caring and loving community located in Colleyville. Leslie was born in Evanston, Illinois on December 3, 1958 to Benjamin and Doris Webber and was the eldest of four daughters including Heidi Webber of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Shannon Webber Ratliff, and husband Todd of McKinney and Shelley Webber Wands and husband Derrick of Saint Claire, Missouri. She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Richard (Rick) Paddock of Colleyville. Also left to honor Leslie and remember their Nana with love are, Melissa Paddock Collister and husband Derek of Valley View, Jennifer Paddock of Denton and brother-in-law Bob Paddock of Sanger and grandchildren; Bailee Paddock, Tanner Paddock, Jessi Foote, Mabry Gentry, Maddie Gentry, Addie Ratliff, Landry Ratliff as well as four great grandchildren and one great grandchild soon to be born, and many nieces and nephews. After graduating from Bowie high school in Arlington, Leslie and Rick met each other at DFW airport where both were employed. They married on May 17, 1985. After 20 years as a licensed real estate agent Leslie finished her career as the manager of a tax and title company. Leslie attended Woods Chapel Baptist Church. Until her death she blessed her family and friends with love, faith, and joy. Leslie loved dogs, travel and Christmas. She was especially admired for her honesty and for her tenacious loyalty to friends and family. Indeed, Leslie was the best of us. She will be profoundly missed and remembered as a bright, sparkling light in the hearts of all those who knew her. A small private funeral service will be held on October 16th,2020 at 10:00 am at the Bear Creek Cemetery in Euless. The Paddock family would like to extend their gratitude to all the staff at Ellery Arbor Memory Care in Colleyville, for their attentiveness and loving care. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Leslie's name to the Caregiver Family Alliance at https://www.caregiver.org


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Bear Creek Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lucas Funeral Home Grapevine
700 W Wall St
Grapevine, TX 76051
(817) 488-7566
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
October 15, 2020
I was saddened to hear the news about Leslie. Leslie and Rick were not just patients at our Dental office. They were family. The first time I met her, I was blessed to receive one her beautiful dimpled smiles. Leslie was always gracious, kind and warm. I feel blessed to have known her. Love and prayers to husband, Rick and family. Gerry Page
Gerry Page
Friend
October 15, 2020
Leslie was my manager at TaxNet. Father in Heaven, I thank you that you allowed our paths to cross. I learned many things from Leslie and considered her a great friend. Father, please send your Holy Spirit to comfort and bless Rick and all of Leslie's sweet family, now and always. Amen ~
Debbi Harris
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved