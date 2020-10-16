Leslie Paddock
December 3, 1958 - October 13, 2020
Colleyville, Texas -
Leslie L. Paddock, age 61, passed away on Tuesday, October 13th at Ellery Arbor Memory Care, a caring and loving community located in Colleyville. Leslie was born in Evanston, Illinois on December 3, 1958 to Benjamin and Doris Webber and was the eldest of four daughters including Heidi Webber of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Shannon Webber Ratliff, and husband Todd of McKinney and Shelley Webber Wands and husband Derrick of Saint Claire, Missouri. She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Richard (Rick) Paddock of Colleyville. Also left to honor Leslie and remember their Nana with love are, Melissa Paddock Collister and husband Derek of Valley View, Jennifer Paddock of Denton and brother-in-law Bob Paddock of Sanger and grandchildren; Bailee Paddock, Tanner Paddock, Jessi Foote, Mabry Gentry, Maddie Gentry, Addie Ratliff, Landry Ratliff as well as four great grandchildren and one great grandchild soon to be born, and many nieces and nephews. After graduating from Bowie high school in Arlington, Leslie and Rick met each other at DFW airport where both were employed. They married on May 17, 1985. After 20 years as a licensed real estate agent Leslie finished her career as the manager of a tax and title company. Leslie attended Woods Chapel Baptist Church. Until her death she blessed her family and friends with love, faith, and joy. Leslie loved dogs, travel and Christmas. She was especially admired for her honesty and for her tenacious loyalty to friends and family. Indeed, Leslie was the best of us. She will be profoundly missed and remembered as a bright, sparkling light in the hearts of all those who knew her. A small private funeral service will be held on October 16th,2020 at 10:00 am at the Bear Creek Cemetery in Euless. The Paddock family would like to extend their gratitude to all the staff at Ellery Arbor Memory Care in Colleyville, for their attentiveness and loving care. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Leslie's name to the Caregiver Family Alliance at https://www.caregiver.org