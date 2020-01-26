|
Leslie Wayne Kreis Sr. FORT WORTH--Leslie Wayne Kreis Sr., a man of the oilfield, died of natural causes in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, May 4, 2019; he was 74. He was born in Santa Ana, Calif. on March 11, 1945, to June Fox and Leslie Henry Kreis. Most of his childhood was spent living in the Texas panhandle in towns known for servicing the oilfield, like Pampa and Skellytown. His father, Les, was a truck driver and owned his own company. While in high school, Wayne excelled in academics and sports, particularly in basketball, where he was part of a team that won the district championship. He was then awarded a basketball scholarship to TCU in 1963 where he was voted first team All-Southwest Conference point guard by the Dallas Morning News as well as TCU's Most Valuable Player and member of the school's 1,000 Point Club. He graduated TCU with a Bachelor of Business Administration Degree from the Neeley School of Business in 1967 and selected as the Outstanding Marketing Student. He then received a Teacher Assistantship Scholarship to Oklahoma State University and taught Principles of Marketing but didn't finish his MBA because he was accepted to the prestigious University of Texas Law School, where he earned his Doctor of Jurisprudence degree in 1971. After working for a Texas State senator as a political aid and being a legislative assistant to the Texas Trial Lawyers Association, he started his career as a lawyer working for Simon and Simon in Fort Worth, Texas. However, Wayne's passion was oil and gas so after a few years of legal practice he began chasing his oilfield dreams. In addition to his wildcatting endeavors, he also spent much of his career being an entrepreneur pursuing "game-changer" oilfield technologies: small, skid-mounted refineries to convert wellsite natural gas into methanol (Texas Methanol Corporation), the use of LIDAR (lasers) to detect oil and gas deposits (Laser Exploration, Inc), as well as downhole steam generation for tertiary recovery (K2 Technologies). At one point, he was even able to obtain one of the only EPA waivers ever granted for gasoline additives for an alcohol mix called Octamix. His first marriage was to Kathleen Aurin in 1968, and they had one son, Leslie Wayne Kreis, Jr. His last 25 years were spent with his beloved companion, Nikki Renz, San Angelo, Texas, who also shared his deep love for Christ. Wayne was preceded in death by his second wife ,Rosemary Harned; half sister, Lottie Lee Kreis Eller; and his sister, Georgia Cameron Clements. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his son, Les Kreis of Fort Worth, Texas; his nieces, Julie Cameron Wofford of Frisco, Texas, and Sarah Cameron Cowman of Arlington, Texas, and half sister, Lyda Stillwell of Kalamazoo, Mich.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 26, 2020