Shannon Rufe Snow Drive Funeral Chapel
6001 Rufe Snow Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76148
(817) 514-9100
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Shannon Rufe Snow Drive Funeral Chapel
6001 Rufe Snow Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76148
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Shannon Rufe Snow Drive Funeral Chapel
6001 Rufe Snow Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76148
Lester Fane Webb


1936 - 2019
Lester Fane Webb FORT WORTH--Lester Fane Webb, 82, of Fort Worth, Texas, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019. FUNERAL: 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019. Both at Shannon Rufe Snow Funeral Chapel. Interment follows the funeral in Shannon Rose Hill Cemetery. Lester was preceded in death by his parents, Crockett and Maxine Webb; his first wife, Janna Webb; son, Richard Webb; and granddaughter, Kylie Mize. SURVIVORS: Left to cherish Lester's memory are his wife, Linda Webb; children, Julie Webb Taylor and husband, Greg, Steve Webb, Sean Smith, Staci Guy, Alayna Mize and husband, Lance; grandchildren, Daniel and Andrew Taylor, Devyn and Bryana Guy, and Jaxson Mize; brother, Roger Webb and his wife, Dolores; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 25, 2019
