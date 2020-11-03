1/1
Lester Melvin Howard
1953 - 2020
March 19, 1953 - October 7, 2020
Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin - Lester Melvin Howard, age 67, passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. He was born and raised in Ft. Worth, Texas, the only child of Ernie and Melba (Blair) Howard. Lester graduated from University of Texas-Arlington.
Lester married Diane Masters in 1992, then in 2000 the couple and their only child, Raymond, moved from Texas to Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin. Lester worked for H&R Block and Walmart and loved doing Packer parking at Bethany Church.
He was a volunteer at the National Railroad Museum, Cup O' Joy, and the Thanksgiving Day dinner at Lambeau Field Atrium. All of these events meant a lot to him, to serve and to fulfill God's greatest commandment which is to love God and to love all people.
Lester had a sharp memory for history, business, and world geography. Jovial and mild-mannered, he was always content with the simplest joys in life and loved talking away the time with anyone. A life cut short by cancer, he humbly accepted the Lord's calling to his eternal home. He will be missed by many friends and neighbors, cousins, wife Diane, son Ray, and dear sweet dog Sadie.
A graveside service was held at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, DePere on Monday, October 12, 2020 at 10:00 AM. Expressions of sympathy, memories and photos may be left for the family on Lester's tribute page at www.lyndahl.com.


Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
