Home

POWERED BY

Services
THOMPSON'S HARVESON & COLE FUNERAL HOME
702 8TH AVE.
Fort Worth, TX 76104-2502
(817) 336-0345
Funeral
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
THOMPSON'S HARVESON & COLE FUNERAL HOME
702 8TH AVE.
Fort Worth, TX 76104-2502
View Map
Service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
12:30 PM
The Chapel of the Chimes at Laurel Land Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Leta Carpenter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leta Maye Oudkirk Carpenter


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leta Maye Oudkirk Carpenter Obituary
Leta Maye Oudkirk Carpenter FORT WORTH -- Leta Maye Oudkirk Carpenter, 94, passed away Sunday, August 4, 2019. SERVICE: Friends are invited to join the family at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Thompson's Harveson & Cole Funeral Home and process with them to The Chapel of the Chimes at Laurel Land Cemetery where a service will begin at 12:30 PM. Interment will follow at Laurel Land Cemetery. Leta was born May 5, 1925, the daughter of Allie Pearson Oudkirk and Charles Henry Oudkirk. She lived in Fort Worth, Texas until 1974 when she and her husband, Bud, moved to Arlington, Texas. They were long-standing members of University United Methodist Church and the Clark Sunday School Class in Fort Worth. Leta was a beloved and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother to her husband, Bud, her two daughters, Carrie and Laurie, and her grandson Johnny. Leta was preceded in death by her daughter, Carrie Diane Carpenter, in 1967 and by her husband of 60 years, James Ralph "Bud" Carpenter. SURVIVORS: Daughter, Laurie Carpenter Shepperson; grandson, Johnny Shepperson; daughter-in-law, Sarah Shepperson; and great-granddaughters, Ashton (16), Reese (13), and Tatum (9).
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now