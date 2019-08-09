|
Leta Maye Oudkirk Carpenter FORT WORTH -- Leta Maye Oudkirk Carpenter, 94, passed away Sunday, August 4, 2019. SERVICE: Friends are invited to join the family at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Thompson's Harveson & Cole Funeral Home and process with them to The Chapel of the Chimes at Laurel Land Cemetery where a service will begin at 12:30 PM. Interment will follow at Laurel Land Cemetery. Leta was born May 5, 1925, the daughter of Allie Pearson Oudkirk and Charles Henry Oudkirk. She lived in Fort Worth, Texas until 1974 when she and her husband, Bud, moved to Arlington, Texas. They were long-standing members of University United Methodist Church and the Clark Sunday School Class in Fort Worth. Leta was a beloved and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother to her husband, Bud, her two daughters, Carrie and Laurie, and her grandson Johnny. Leta was preceded in death by her daughter, Carrie Diane Carpenter, in 1967 and by her husband of 60 years, James Ralph "Bud" Carpenter. SURVIVORS: Daughter, Laurie Carpenter Shepperson; grandson, Johnny Shepperson; daughter-in-law, Sarah Shepperson; and great-granddaughters, Ashton (16), Reese (13), and Tatum (9).
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 9, 2019