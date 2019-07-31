Home

Letia Mireles Perez FORT WORTH--Letia Dora Mireles Perez, 82, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Letia who was better known by family and friends as Dora, was a loving mother, grandmother and friend. FUNERAL MASS: 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2, at All Saints Catholic Church. Open visitations: Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday at Greenwood. Rosary: 6 p.m. Thursday at Greenwood Chapel. Interment: 1:15 p.m. Monday in DFW National Cemetery. Dora was devoted to her faith in the Roman Catholic Church; she loved to dance and volunteered her creativity to the church, school and community. She shared her talents with her children and friends, especially her love for cooking. Dora was preceded in death by her parents, Jesus and Petra Moron; brothers, Paul, Jesus and Joe Moron; sisters, Felicita Cordova and Mary Laing; husbands, Domingo G. Mireles and Rolando E. Perez; infant daughter, Mary; and grandson, Aaron DeLaCruz. SURVIVORS: Sons, John, Mike and Robert Mireles; daughters, Mary Alice DeLaCruz and husband, Manual, and Irma M. Gonzalez and husband, Jesse; 20 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Published in Star-Telegram on July 31, 2019
