Lewis A. Barthlow FORT WORTH--Lewis A. Barthlow, 81, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020, in the presence of his sons, Darin and Brad. We lost a great man, our father Lew Barthlow. He was an amazing, admirable man to my brother Darin and myself. We both looked up to him so much growing up. He had two marriages of length, one to our mother Delores, and one to our then stepmother Landra. To us he was like a movie star! He had Elvis Presley looks, and Johnny Carson humor. He and I enjoyed being in the used car business together since 1995. Lew loved nothing more than a good car deal, and was very good to all of our customers. He lived, he laughed, he loved, and now lives in the great blue above! His favorite line from a Billy Ray Cyrus song, "I'm so miserable without you, it's almost like you're here." We will always love and miss you, LewLew! SURVIVORS: His sons, Darin and Brad; his sisters, Edie and Nancy; and his granddaughters, Shelby and MaRanda.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 26, 2020