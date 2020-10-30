Lewis A. WellingDecember 3, 1928 - October 27, 2020Fort Worth, Texas - Lewis A. Welling died Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020.Memorial Service: Will be held when it is safe to gather. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park.Lewis was born in Hoxie, Kansas, Dec. 3, 1928, to Sarah (Lacy) and Stanley A. Welling. He graduated from Fort Hays State University and served in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Iowa. Lewis married Marilyn Needels on March 25, 1953. He worked for many years at General Dynamics, retiring in 1992. Lewis was a loving husband who centered his life around his family.Survivors: Sister, Pat Albright; children, Allen Welling, Daryl Welling, Randal Welling (spouse Donna), Janice Walker (spouse Duke) and Jacquelyn Eaton (spouse James); many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild, some related by blood, some by affection, all by love.