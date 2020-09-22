Lewis Albert Schmidt
May 9, 1932 - September 18, 2020
Arlington, Texas - Lewis Albert Schmidt, 88, passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020 in Arlington.
Funeral: 12 noon Thursday, September 24, at Grace Lutheran Church, 210 W Park Row Dr, Arlington, 76010. Service will be livestreamed at Grace Lutheran Church Arlington Facebook page. Private Interment: Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery, Dallas.
Donations can be made in his name to Grace Lutheran Church Building Fund or to the Alzheimer's Association
of Fort Worth (www.alz.org/northcentraltexas/
).
Lewis was born May 9, 1932, in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Louis and Anna Schmidt. As a young adult, Lew enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He served for 4 years at Guantanamo Bay Naval Base. After being honorably discharged, he moved to San Angelo, TX where he met the love of his life, Nancy Jo Reynolds. They were married September 15, 1956 and spent 61 wonderful years together. Lew and Jo relocated to Minneapolis, MN where they started their family. Lew worked at Tennant Company for over 35 years until his retirement. During this time, in 1974, he moved his family to Arlington, TX. Lew and Jo loved to travel the world, which included many trips he was awarded from Tennant Company for Outstanding Sales. He absolutely loved sports and attended many Minnesota Vikings and Texas Rangers games. He also loved to garden, attend his grandchildren's sporting events, and spend Sundays around the dinner table with family. Lew was an active member of Grace Lutheran Church, Lutheran Braille Ministry, and Winona State University Alumni. He will be deeply missed by those that loved him.
Lew was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Nancy Jo Schmidt; parents, Louis and Anna Schmidt; and sisters, Arly Logsdon and Helen Montgomery.
Survivors: Children, John Schmidt and wife, Kecia, Jim Schmidt and wife, Stephanie, Melinda Schmidt, Julie Barnes and Mike Schmidt and wife, Na; grandchildren, Derek Barnes and wife, Brandi, Rachel Schmidt, Amanda Barnes, Tanner Hardy, Katy Schmidt, Jay Schmidt, Kennedy Schmidt and Emily Schmidt; and 2 great-grandchildren, Declan and Bryce Barnes.