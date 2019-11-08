Home

Lewis Edward Ard Obituary
Lewis Edward Ard TYLER -- Lewis Edward Ard passed away November 8, 2019. SERVICE: 10 a.m., Friday, Nov. 8, Shiloh Road Church of Christ in Tyler, Texas. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to: Triumph Village, P.O. Box 240, Tyler, TX, 75710. Born on Jan. 18, 1944, and hugging Jesus in person on Nov. 4, 2019, Lewis spent 75 years on Earth demonstrating the nature of Jesus Christ. Lewis's gifts of generosity and encouragement were instantly felt by each person with whom him came in contact. Professionally, Lewis retired from State Farm Insurance Company after 33 years as both an Agent and an Agency Manager. SURVIVORS: his wife, Darla Ard; five children, seventeen grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. However, his 'family' did not stop there. Countless children refer to him as their "Opa" and many adults think of him as a father-figure due to his mentorship and outpouring of love.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 8, 2019
