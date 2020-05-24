Lewis Leon Paulk Sr. FORT WORTH--Lewis Paulk, 81, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at his home. SERVICE: 1 p.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020, following a noon family visitation, at First Baptist Church of Keller, 225 Keller Parkway, 76248. Graveside Service: Greenwood Memorial Park. Lewis Leon Paulk was born Nov. 28, 1938, in Calumet, Okla., and moved to Fort Worth in 1941. After graduating from Trimble Tech in 1957, he served in the U.S. Navy on aircraft carriers: The Ranger and The Shangri-La. After serving, Lewis worked 31 years for AT&T before retiring. He traveled to 62 countries and all 50 states. Lewis was a devoted Christian dedicated to God and family. He was honored to be a deacon at his church. SURVIVORS: Beloved wife of 58 years, Patty; son, Lewis Paulk Jr. (Sherry); daughter, Debra Rogers (Larry); five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and brother, D.R. Paulk (Verna).